Beekeeping gains popularity in Kyrgyzstan

The number of new apiaries in Kyrgyzstan is growing as part of Social Contract program. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

Last year, participants of the program opened 254 apiaries across the country, with the majority (150) located in Jalal-Abad region. Ak-Suu, Toktogul, and Bazar-Korgon districts have become the region’s leaders in beekeeping.

Beekeeping has also begun to develop in Osh region, where 73 new apiaries were opened, including 27 in Chon-Alai district.

The ministry noted that compared to 2022-2023, when 138 apiaries were opened, the attractiveness of beekeeping has increased by 45 percent.

The Social Contract program was launched in 2022. It provides low-income families with 100,000 soms in state funding to start their own businesses.
