Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million

Agreement on establishment of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund was reached during a friendly visit of the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Economy and Finance informed 24.kg news agency.

It is assumed that it will be located in Kyrgyzstan. The authorized capital will amount to $ 50 million.

The funds will be used to finance investment projects in key industrial and processing sectors. «The agreement is currently under discussion. Perhaps, a final decision will be made following the results of Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Uzbekistan,» the ministry told.
