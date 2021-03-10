Foreign Minister of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Bishkek on an official visit. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the department, talks between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries and the fourth meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group are planned to take place.

Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet with the country’s leadership.

In addition, the parties plan to discuss topical issues of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, previously reached agreements on development and strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

They will exchange views on expansion of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states within the framework of the Turkic Council and current issues on the agenda of this international organization.