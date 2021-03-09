Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects

Uzbekistan will allocate $ 50 million to Kyrgyzstan for implementation of various economic projects. It was announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The deputies approved ratification of the agreement on establishment of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund. According to it, Uzbekistan will allocate funds to Kyrgyzstan. A board will be created, consisting of representatives of Kyrgyzstan, and the Board of Directors will include three representatives of Uzbekistan and two — of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Back in 2017, during the first visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Tashkent, the parties signed an agreement on financial cooperation. It provided for creation of the fund. But implementation of the document started only now.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on March 11-12, 2021.