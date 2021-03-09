President Japarov and Business Ombudsman discuss problems of entrepreneurs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Robin Ord-Smith, Commissioner for the Protection of Rights, Freedoms and Legal Interests of Entrepreneurs (Business Ombudsman) of the country. Press service of the head of state reported.

An exchange of views took place on the current work of the Institute of Business Ombudsman, measures to support entrepreneurs. The head of state expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Business Ombudsman to protect the legal rights of entrepreneurs and noted his special role in supporting and protecting businesses from illegal or improper actions by state bodies.

He thanked Robin Ord-Smith for application of his international experience in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for their support in creating the Institute of the Business Ombudsman.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan, as a democratic country, is committed to creating a free business environment — active measures are being taken to improve conditions for entrepreneurs and investors, to reduce unjustified interference in business activities. Sadyr Japarov added that after the constitutional reform, the status of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments is to be increased, which will support not only foreign investors, but also local entrepreneurs.

«He also expressed his intention to raise the status of the Institute of Business Ombudsman to improve direct contacts at the level of the head of state. President Sadyr Japarov once again stressed that the doors of Kyrgyzstan are always open for investors,» the message says.

The Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith said that the number of complaints from entrepreneurs about the activities of state bodies of the country has increased recently.

Most of them relate to excessive and unreasonable interference of fiscal, law enforcement and judicial authorities in the work of entrepreneurs.

In this regard, Robin Ord-Smith stressed particular importance of the decree of the head of state on the protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors, which was one of the first adopted and demonstrates the strong political will of the country’s leadership in supporting entrepreneurship and investors. He also added with regret that government agencies often make separate decisions without prior consultations with entrepreneurs.

Recommendations of the Institute of Business Ombudsman are ignored.

The President stressed that entrepreneurs and the public have high hopes for this institution, therefore he assured of his full support for the mission of the Business Ombudsman’s Institute to protect the legal rights of entrepreneurs and investors.