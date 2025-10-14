Business Ombudsman to resume work in Kyrgyzstan

The Presidential Administration is submitting for public discussion the draft law «On the Commissioner (Business Ombudsman) for the Protection of the Rights of Business Entities under the President.»

It is proposed that the Business Ombudsman be a government official who ensures state protection of the rights and legitimate interests of business entities and the observance of these rights by state authorities, local government bodies, and officials.

The main responsibilities of the Business Ombudsman will be:

Participation in the formation and implementation of state policy for the development of entrepreneurial activity and the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of business entities;

Protection of the rights and legitimate interests of business entities, including foreign business entities operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kyrgyz business entities operating in foreign countries, in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, international treaties of the Kyrgyz Republic, mutual agreements between state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic and state bodies of foreign countries, and international and foreign organizations;

Monitoring compliance with the rights and legitimate interests of business entities by government agencies, local government bodies, and their officials;

Providing legal support to business entities during inspections of their activities;

Accepting and reviewing, in accordance with this law, complaints from business entities regarding the actions (including decisions) or inactions of government agencies, local government bodies, and their officials, and forwarding recommendations and representations to the relevant government agencies and local government bodies;

Providing recommendations to the relevant government agencies and local government bodies on improving and enhancing the conditions for conducting business activities, preventing corrupt practices and/or other violations of the rights and/or legitimate interests of business entities;

Submitting recommendations to government agencies, local government bodies, organizations, and institutions on improving or optimizing procedures and/or methods for exercising their powers, entrepreneurial, or other activities;

Promoting the development of public institutions focused on protecting the rights and legitimate interests of business entities;

Interacting with the business community.

The position of Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights, Freedoms, and Legitimate Interests of Business Entities was established by a government decree in 2018. However, as the Presidential Administration explained, this position has not been implemented due to limited authority, a lack of resources, and other reasons.

The proposed draft law calls for strengthening the role and defining the legal status of the Business Ombudsman for the protection of entrepreneurs’ rights.

The document also establishes requirements for candidates for this position. Specifically, the Business Ombudsman must be a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic at least 40 years old, hold a higher education in law or finance and economics, speak the state language, have experience in protecting the rights and legitimate interests of business entities or entrepreneurial activity, and have permanently resided in the republic for at least five years immediately prior to appointment.

The draft includes innovations: the Business Ombudsman will be able to issue response orders to fulfill their assigned functions and tasks.

The Business Ombudsman’s response actions are legal means of responding to identified violations of the rights, freedoms, and legitimate interests of business entities. These will include warnings, recommendations, and submissions.