COVID-19: Health Ministry assesses epidemiological situation as stable

Epidemiological situation has been stable over the past two months, the number of cases of coronavirus infection is decreasing; from 20 to 40 new cases are registered daily. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing.

According to her, the effective reproductive number has been below one over the past two months.

«But, despite the stable epidemiological situation, cases of coronavirus infection continue to be registered,» Ainura Akmatova said.
