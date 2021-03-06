Smuggling of goods revealed in south of Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of the department for Batken region, together with the employees of the State Committee for National Security and the Customs Service, prevented smuggling today. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Sai area of Leilek district. He tried to illegally transport contraband lemons with a total weight of 3 tons from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan outside the checkpoint.

Four Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans were detained in Chon-Talaa area of ​ Batken region. Lemons and cucumbers with a total weight of over 11 tons were found during search. It was found out that the cargo was sent from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan for further sale.

«In both cases, the detainees did not have documents for the cargo. According to preliminary estimates, the total cost was over 1,717 million soms. After drawing up the documents, the detainees and the goods were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation,» the statement says.