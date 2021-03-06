14:59
611 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 100 - in serious condition

At least 611 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 267 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 344. Including 17 people are in an extremely serious condition, 83 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 240 people (or 69.7 percent) is assessed as moderate. Four patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 60 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 17 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 15, in Osh region — 3, in Talas region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 1, in Naryn region — 8, in Issyk-Kul region — 13.

In total, 83,484 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
