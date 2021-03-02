15:29
USD 84.78
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.15
English

Active member of crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun arrested in Bishkek

Active member of an organized crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Yesterday, Ulan Barchakeev was taken to the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for investigative actions with his participation. Within the criminal case under investigation, the SCNS finds out circumstances of the detainee’s criminal acts. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

A criminal case was initiated on illegal activity facts.
link: https://24.kg/english/185132/
views: 69
Print
Related
Member of organized crime group arrested in Issyk-Kul region for fraud
Wanted member of crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev arrested in Bishkek
Police detain member of organized crime group in Suzak
Two associates of Kadyrbek Dosonov renounce membership in crime group
Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery
Suspect in murder of crime boss Limonti placed in detention center
Organized crime group member killed in Naryn
Member of organized crime group arrested in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to punish for organized crime groups financing
Scheme at the Customs: Transnational criminal group detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
2 March, Tuesday
15:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114.4 milli...
15:06
Active member of crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun arrested in Bishkek
14:56
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Nur-Sultan city
14:34
SCNS, Interior Ministry officers perform Hajj at expense of pilgrims
14:02
National archery team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at International Tournament