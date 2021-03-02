Active member of crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun arrested in Bishkek

Active member of an organized crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Yesterday, Ulan Barchakeev was taken to the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for investigative actions with his participation. Within the criminal case under investigation, the SCNS finds out circumstances of the detainee’s criminal acts. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

A criminal case was initiated on illegal activity facts.