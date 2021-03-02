12:24
USD 84.78
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.15
English

Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek

Suspect in murder of a DJ Dmitry Sarazov was detained in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

The detainee is 36-year-old. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

«During the search of the suspect’s house, firearms and ammunition were found and seized: a TOZ-8 rifled and a smoothbore gun without appropriate documents, an air pistol, live cartridges from a Makarov pistol, cartridge cases and 9 mm bullets,» the department informed.

The DJ was killed on February 25. His body was found in his own apartment.
link: https://24.kg/english/185109/
views: 90
Print
Related
DJ of Benzin -312 club killed in Bishkek
Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district
Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained
Suspect in double murder in Issyk-Kul region arrested in Bishkek
Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district
Drunk brawl ends in triple murder in Tokmak city
Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan
Murder suspects detained in Osh city
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
2 March, Tuesday
11:45
Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek
11:38
Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev remanded in custody
10:54
Unknown men kidnap citizen of China in Kant town
10:33
Kyrgyzstan connects to Travel without COVID-19 app in test mode
10:23
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours