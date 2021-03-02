Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek

Suspect in murder of a DJ Dmitry Sarazov was detained in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

The detainee is 36-year-old. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

«During the search of the suspect’s house, firearms and ammunition were found and seized: a TOZ-8 rifled and a smoothbore gun without appropriate documents, an air pistol, live cartridges from a Makarov pistol, cartridge cases and 9 mm bullets,» the department informed.

The DJ was killed on February 25. His body was found in his own apartment.