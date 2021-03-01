President Sadyr Japarov promises to protect investors

«Investors will conclude agreements with the state for 20-30 years,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kazinform news agency.

According to him, the republic has chosen the presidential form of government. In this regard, a new Constitution will be adopted. Then new laws will be developed and a new Parliament will be elected. The Government has an agency for attraction of investors and protection of their interests. After adoption of the new Basic Law of the country, its status will increase to national one, directly subordinate to the head of state.

When I came to power, I took all investors under my protection. Sadyr Japarov

«If any authorities put pressure on an investor, the agency will protect his interests. This will be in my personal competence. Even if the government changes, there should be guarantees for investors for further work. The state should not deviate from its principles. Currently, Kazakh investors are working on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, in particular in Talas, Ala-Buka gorge. It is no secret that earlier there were cases of harassment of investors, seizure of their property, initiation of various cases. In order to avoid such negative phenomena from now on, I intend to create a national agency,» he concluded.