Almost all gas filling stations closed in Isfana

All gas filling stations in Isfana, except one, are closed. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, there is a long line of vehicles in front of gas filling stations since yesterday.

«One gas filling station is working, the rest are all closed. They say there is no fuel and lubricants. The same situation is in the whole region. The price of gasoline rose to 44-45 soms. At the same time, 20-25 gas tank trucks with smuggled cargo pass by in the direction of Tajikistan,» they told.

Local residents urge the authorities to stop smuggling into Tajikistan and provide the border areas with fuel and lubricants. If the gas filling stations do not open and prices are not lowered, they intend to block the road.

Spring field work has already begun in some districts of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.