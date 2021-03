Man was arrested in Osh city, who planned to illegally sell a Kalashnikov assault rifle (AK-103). The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The police received information that a local resident was looking for a client to sell firearms.

It turned out that the suspect is 45 years old; he was previously convicted twice. He estimated the rifle at 50,000 soms. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The fact was registered.

According to experts, this is one of the latest models of the assault rifle.