Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

The Education Minister of Russia Sergei Kravtsov will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Yesterday, the heads of ministries of the both countries discussed during a video conversation the issues of cooperation, in particular construction of educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

«The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev stressed the joint efforts of the parties in development of Kyrgyz-Russian relations in the field of education and invited the Minister of Education of Russia to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which will be one of the first following the results of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries,» the Ministry of Education and Science said.

The ministry added that the visit of the Minister of Education of Russia Sergei Kravtsov is scheduled for March 2021.