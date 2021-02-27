15:44
Sadyr Japarov receives Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who arrived in the country on a working visit. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

President Sadyr Japarov noted the high level of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations and mutual support of states in the context of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The head of state stressed that the Kyrgyz side firmly intends to further develop friendly and good-neighborly relations based on mutual support and meeting the interests of the two fraternal peoples. He expressed readiness to work together to create favorable conditions for increasing trade and economic cooperation between the countries, and also conveyed his greetings to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov noted that to date there is a good base between the countries and all the necessary instruments to deepen bilateral relations.

He stressed that the entire range of issues is discussed on an ongoing basis at the level of Foreign Ministers, and negotiations are held on the basis of mutual trust and taking into account the mutual interests of the two countries. Abdulaziz Kamilov conveyed a message from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with an invitation to the International High-Level Conference «Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities.»
