Recep Tayyip Erdogan invites Sadyr Japarov to visit Turkey

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the head of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and implementation of previously reached agreements within the framework of strategic partnership.

During the conversation, Sadyr Japarov congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, wished him good health and success in his state activities.

President Sadyr Japarov thanked for the assistance provided to the people of Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the official inauguration, and also invited him to visit Turkey.

Sadyr Japarov invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Kyrgyzstan.

The parties outlined joint plans for the coming period to build up interaction between the two countries.
