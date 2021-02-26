Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor

Work of the state commission on Kumtor will be tightly controlled. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov posted on social media.

He noted that a lot of criticism is voiced against the head of the commission, deputy of the Parliament Akylbek Japarov.

«They say «wolf was sent to watch the sheep». Dear citizens, the Chinese reformer Deng Xiaoping said: «The colour of the cat doesn’t matter as long as it catches the mice.» Therefore, it does not matter who checks, the main thing is that it brings Kyrgyzstan useful results. In turn, we will also tightly control it,» the president wrote.

On February 17, the deputies created a commission to check the work of Kumtor mine. Deputy Akylbek Japarov was elected its chairman. The status of the commission was changed to the state one on February 24.