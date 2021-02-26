18:28
Sugar price grows by almost 19 soms for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

Average retail prices for granulated sugar increased by 18.87 soms, or 46 percent, over the year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The results of daily monitoring of average consumer prices for basic socially significant products showed that as of February 25, 2021, the average price for granulated sugar in the republic is 59.93 soms per kilogram.

At the same time, retail prices for sugar in Jalal-Abad (64.33 soms), Osh (64.27 soms) and Isfana (63.65 soms) are above the national average. But the prices for the product in Nookat (50 soms) and Uzgen (46.82 soms) are lower than the national average.

«The largest increase in price for granulated sugar in comparison with January 2021 was registered in Jalal-Abad (by 14 percent), Kara-Balta (by 12.7 percent) and Toktogul (by 12.1 percent),» the National Statistical Committee commented.
