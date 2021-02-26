Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes opened for traffic

Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes have been cleared of snow and opened for traffic. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, Karakol — Enilchek road is still closed, snow removal work will be completed in the next 24 hours.

«In addition, up to 60 centimeters of snow fell for 24 hours in some areas where snow-clearing work continues. All the necessary measures are being taken to ensure smooth movement of transport. The main sections of Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel, Otmok passes and the international roads Bishkek — Osh and Taraz — Talas — Suusamyr are completely open for traffic,» the ministry said.