12:23
USD 84.68
EUR 103.38
RUB 1.15
English

Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes opened for traffic

Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes have been cleared of snow and opened for traffic. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, Karakol — Enilchek road is still closed, snow removal work will be completed in the next 24 hours.

«In addition, up to 60 centimeters of snow fell for 24 hours in some areas where snow-clearing work continues. All the necessary measures are being taken to ensure smooth movement of transport. The main sections of Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel, Otmok passes and the international roads Bishkek — Osh and Taraz — Talas — Suusamyr are completely open for traffic,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/184746/
views: 18
Print
Related
Over 13,000 applications for passes submitted for 24 hours in Bishkek
Government expects large flow of applications for passes from entrepreneurs
Snow falls in At-Bashi on June 10
403 tons of sand, 55 tons of technical salt poured on Bishkek roads
Snow covers Bishkek - Osh highway hampering traffic movement
Tash-Tobo village hit by snowfall
Popular
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case
26 February, Friday
12:17
Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes opened for traffic Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes opened for traffic
11:48
Bishkek hosts Women's Futsal Championship
11:36
DJ of Benzin -312 club killed in Bishkek
11:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.9 million people globally
11:17
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for week in Kyrgyzstan