At least 13,043 applications for passes have been registered in Bishkek for 24 hours. The Vice Mayor of the capital, Azizbek Alymkulov, told at a briefing.

According to him, only 1,687 of them were approved. «At least 41 citizens obtained round-the-clock passes, 1,092 — day-time passes, 554 — pedestrian passes. At least 10,521 citizens were rejected their applications,» the Vice Mayor said.

He noted that 835 applications are pending.