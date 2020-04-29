16:46
Government expects large flow of applications for passes from entrepreneurs

A lot of applications for passes are received after resumption of certain activities. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a press conference.

According to him, the Government decided to step up work in terms of the pass system.

«The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, the Tax Inspection, the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety and others were instructed to contact business structures as soon as possible and request lists and applications for passes. I note that passes are issued through electronic system only and there is a procedure for their obtaining. We understand that there will be a large number of applications for passes, so in parallel they can be obtained through specialized state agencies. Employees of government agencies as soon as possible will come to the aid of the commandant’s office operators. In case of a large influx of applications, the commandant’s office will begin to work around the clock without days off and holidays. However, I ask you not to submit applications of those who are not resuming activities not to overload the system,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
