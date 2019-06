Snow fell in At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan. A reader sent a video to 24.kg news agency.

The author of the video told that winter returned to pasture on June 10.

The day before, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan sent out a weather alert. Heavy rains are forecasted in some areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken and Issyk-Kul regions. Hail and snow are possible in the foothill and mountainous areas.