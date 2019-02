At least 403 tons of sand and 55 tons of technical salt have been poured onto the roads of Bishkek. Tazalyk municipal enterprise reported.

According to the enterprise, all equipment is now engaged in cleaning the capital of snow.

«About 403 tons of sand and 55 tons of technical salt have been used during the night. If possible, do not leave vehicles on the road sides. It hinders the work of special equipment,» Tazalyk asks.