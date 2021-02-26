Illegal workshop manufacturing dietary supplements revealed in Bishkek

Financial Police revealed a clandestine workshop engaged in production of dietary supplements in Bishkek. The work was carried out without appropriate permits for production. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Functioning clandestine workshop for production of counterfeit dietary supplements was detected on February 25 in Bishkek in Donskoy Lane, where the following products were made in unsanitary conditions: omega 3-6-9, flower flour, caraway oil, olive oil and others. The main organizers of the group, who are citizens of a foreign state, have been identified,» the Financial Police said.

Material evidence (containers, labels, finished products) were seized. Appropriate examinations have been commissioned. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of illegal business.