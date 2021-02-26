12:23
USD 84.68
EUR 103.38
RUB 1.15
English

Illegal workshop manufacturing dietary supplements revealed in Bishkek

Financial Police revealed a clandestine workshop engaged in production of dietary supplements in Bishkek. The work was carried out without appropriate permits for production. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Functioning clandestine workshop for production of counterfeit dietary supplements was detected on February 25 in Bishkek in Donskoy Lane, where the following products were made in unsanitary conditions: omega 3-6-9, flower flour, caraway oil, olive oil and others. The main organizers of the group, who are citizens of a foreign state, have been identified,» the Financial Police said.

Material evidence (containers, labels, finished products) were seized. Appropriate examinations have been commissioned. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of illegal business.
link: https://24.kg/english/184721/
views: 144
Print
Related
Woman with counterfeit dollars detained in Bishkek
EAEU plans to fight counterfeit on the Internet
Customs officers, Financial Police reveal counterfeit goods for 4.7 mln rubles
Kyrgyzstani attempts to sell counterfeit $ 15,000
Kyrgyzstan to destroy low-quality and counterfeit products
Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization
Fake euro banknotes uttered at exchange office in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani arrested for counterfeiting dollars in Uzbekistan
Men with counterfeit banknotes detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner with counterfeit $ 500 arrested in Osh city
Popular
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case
26 February, Friday
12:17
Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes opened for traffic Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes opened for traffic
11:48
Bishkek hosts Women's Futsal Championship
11:36
DJ of Benzin -312 club killed in Bishkek
11:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.9 million people globally
11:17
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for week in Kyrgyzstan