10:48
USD 84.68
EUR 103.38
RUB 1.15
English

681 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106 - in serious condition

At least 681 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 313 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 368. Including 20 people are in an extremely serious condition, 86 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients 258 people (or 70 percent) is assessed as moderate. Four patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 55 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 14 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 20, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 10, in Batken region — 2, in Osh region — 4.

In total, 83,061 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/184714/
views: 69
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
51 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,142 in total
Citizens tested for COVID-19 twice at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.5 million people globally
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
686 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
66 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,091 in total
Bishkek school quarantined due to COVID-19 in children and teachers
Only one-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis wear masks and keep distance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112 million people globally
Popular
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case
26 February, Friday
10:29
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
10:27
681 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106 - in serious condition
10:17
Drivers stuck on mountain passes complain about lack of assistance
10:02
51 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,142 in total
09:55
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
25 February, Thursday
18:49
President Japarov holds talks with Valentina Matviyenko
18:29
Migration, early marriages: Why children in Kyrgyzstan drop out of school
18:15
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation