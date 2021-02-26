10:48
Youth Center opened in Balykchy city

A youth center was opened in Balykchy city with the support of UNDP. The organization reported.

According to the organization, this center is one of 10 Youth Centers established with financial support of the Government of Japan and UNDP in close partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and partnering local authorities in order to engage youth into wider social, economic and public life of the local community.

The Youth Centers will feature youth initiative groups established in all 10 pilot villages and towns, which will assist local self-government and local youth in implementing joint youth development plans. It is expected that youth initiative groups will provide interaction between local government and youth on the implementation of certain priorities in the field of youth policy at the local level.

«The establishment of the Youth Centers corresponds to the priorities of the youth policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. We hope that these Youth Centers will contribute to closer work with young people and contribute to sustainable development at the local level,» the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy said at the opening ceremony.
