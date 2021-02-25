Sadyr Japarov to pay his second international visit to Uzbekistan

The President of Kyrgyzstan will pay his second official visit to Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, preparations for the visit have already begun — negotiations were held between the First Deputy Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, during which relevant organizational issues were discussed. Date of the visit has not yet been set. The Foreign Ministry promised to provide additional information later.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will visit Bishkek before it.

The President Sadyr Japarov is paying his first official visit to the Russian Federation. Yesterday he held talks with the country’s leader Vladimir Putin. The Kyrgyzstan’s delegation continues meetings in Moscow today.