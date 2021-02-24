Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to vaccinate the population using Russian vaccine. The President Sadyr Japarov told in an interview with RIA Novosti.

«Cooperation is actively developing in the framework of preparation and vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic using Russian-made vaccines,» he said.

According to the head of state, to date, Russian vaccines are included by the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in a special list of medicines allowed for import without registration. As the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan earlier reported, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was officially registered in the country.

«The algorithm for distribution of arriving vaccines has been prepared at this stage, the warehouses are ready to receive the vaccine. Preparatory work has begun on training medical workers in the storage, handling and use of vaccines against COVID-19,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He specified that the vaccination would take place in three stages. First of all, medical workers and personnel of health care organizations, as well as employees of service sector, who are at high risk due to the nature of their work and provide essential services, will be vaccinated.

«We are a small country and disease can do us great harm. Therefore, vaccination is important for us both in terms of preserving the lives of our compatriots, and the earliest possible return of life in the country to a normal course without any restrictions,» the head of state concluded.