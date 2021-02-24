19:02
USD 84.65
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to vaccinate the population using Russian vaccine. The President Sadyr Japarov told in an interview with RIA Novosti.

«Cooperation is actively developing in the framework of preparation and vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic using Russian-made vaccines,» he said.

According to the head of state, to date, Russian vaccines are included by the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in a special list of medicines allowed for import without registration. As the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan earlier reported, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was officially registered in the country.

«The algorithm for distribution of arriving vaccines has been prepared at this stage, the warehouses are ready to receive the vaccine. Preparatory work has begun on training medical workers in the storage, handling and use of vaccines against COVID-19,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He specified that the vaccination would take place in three stages. First of all, medical workers and personnel of health care organizations, as well as employees of service sector, who are at high risk due to the nature of their work and provide essential services, will be vaccinated.

«We are a small country and disease can do us great harm. Therefore, vaccination is important for us both in terms of preserving the lives of our compatriots, and the earliest possible return of life in the country to a normal course without any restrictions,» the head of state concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/184525/
views: 39
Print
Related
Sputnik V vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
WHO gives green light for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under emergency listing
Mobile clinics leave for regions for catch-up immunization
COVID-19: Health Ministry hopes to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for adults over 18
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge
Russian doctor tells about side effects of Sputnik V vaccine
WHO: Vaccines supply within COVAX to begin in late February
Global economic recovery expected due to mass vaccination against COVID-19
Popular
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
24 February, Wednesday
19:00
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow...
18:50
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
18:37
Deputies to check operation of Vertex Gold Company
18:21
Supporters of Abdil Segizbaev hold rally near SCNS building in Bishkek
18:12
Deputy commission for checking work of Kumtor becomes state one