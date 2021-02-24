15:59
Only one-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis wear masks and keep distance

Only one-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis wear masks, keep distance and consider compliance with simple sanitary and epidemiological requirements as a priority. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, stabilization of the epidemiological situation is observed to date in Kyrgyzstan. «The effective reproductive number is within 1, the 14-day growth rate is also stable,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that there are world institutions that monitor the attitude of the population towards the pandemic and anti-epidemic measures. «In particular, according to one of them, 20 percent of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic comply with the mask requirement, social distancing and consider the use of antiseptics as a priority. For example: in neighboring Kazakhstan, these figures reach 60 percent. We need to think about it. I urge you not to forget about the simplest protection measures, the pandemic has not receded yet,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.
