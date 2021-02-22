11:57
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

44 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,929 in total

At least 44 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 25 people got infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 9 — in Chui region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Talas region, 1 — in Naryn region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 85,929 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/184248/
views: 148
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 111.3 million people globally
731 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 124 - in serious condition
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 12th place in ranking of most polluted cities
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
797 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132 - in serious condition
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
22 February, Monday
11:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 111.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 111.3 milli...
11:31
One more workout area opened in Bishkek
11:22
731 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 124 - in serious condition
11:14
Traffic accident involving patrol police car occurs in Bishkek
11:02
44 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,929 in total