10:27
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Air pollution: Bishkek takes 12th place in ranking of most polluted cities

Bishkek takes the 11th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «unhealthy». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 161 (AQI).

Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 98.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/184216/
views: 100
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
797 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132 - in serious condition
83 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,772 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.8 million people globally
Pneumonia in children: Officials still have no plan for medical surveillance
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
22 February, Monday
10:00
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with PCR test kits and mobile laboratory Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with PCR test kits and mob...
09:51
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
09:33
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 12th place in ranking of most polluted cities
21 February, Sunday
13:00
Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance
20 February, Saturday
17:34
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
17:22
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
17:07
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in Bishkek
17:00
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
13:43
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms