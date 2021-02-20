12:41
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition

At least 749 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 358 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 391. Including 20 people are in an extremely serious condition, 105 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients 260 people (or 66.4 percent) is assessed as moderate. Six patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 107 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 40 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 33, in Osh region — 11, in Issyk-Kul region — 9, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Naryn region — 7, in Batken region — 1, in Talas region — 3.

In total, 82,690 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/184163/
views: 103
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
797 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132 - in serious condition
83 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,772 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.8 million people globally
Pneumonia in children: Officials still have no plan for medical surveillance
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
11:46
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:43
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
11:38
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:35
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
11:30
Air in Bishkek is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'