12:41
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total

At least 59 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 22 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 18 — in Chui region, 8 — in Osh region, 9 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Naryn region.

In total, 85,831 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/184160/
views: 131
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
797 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132 - in serious condition
83 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,772 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.8 million people globally
Pneumonia in children: Officials still have no plan for medical surveillance
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
11:46
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:43
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
11:38
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:35
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
11:30
Air in Bishkek is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'