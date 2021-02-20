12:41
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Air in Bishkek is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'

Bishkek takes the 67th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 9.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «unhealthy for sensitive groups». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 52 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 40.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/184159/
views: 116
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 12th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution level rises in many Bishkek districts
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
11:46
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:43
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
11:38
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:35
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
11:30
Air in Bishkek is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'