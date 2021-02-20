12:41
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Parents of disabled children ask Ombudsman to help with solving urgent problems

Parents of children with disabilities ask the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan to help with solving urgent problems. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

In particular, at a meeting with Tokon Mamytov, parents complained that they could not receive housing from the state under simplified procedure, purchase medicines for children at a reduced price, that it was very difficult to enroll their children in specialized preschool and school institutions, since the number places in them are very limited.

«In addition, they expressed dissatisfaction with the requirements according to which children with disabilities must be examined for disability every two years that requires large financial investments and costs (payment for ultrasound scanning, radiography, consultations with used specialists, and others),» the press service reported.

According to the Ombudsman, the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Kyrgyzstan in 2019, is aimed at solving these and other problems of people with disabilities.

«Having ratified this convention, the republic has undertaken to provide people with disabilities with conditions that meet the minimum standards of international norms. The government should consider and solve these problems,» Tokon Mamytov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/184157/
views: 116
Print
Related
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children developed in Kyrgyzstan
Unfair treatment: Veronique Garrett about plight of children with disabilities
Ombudsman asks Venice Commission to review new Constitution
Ombudsman urges politicians to find strength to cope with personal grievances
Another employee of Ombudsman’s Office contracts coronavirus
Employee of Ombudsman’s Office of Kyrgyzstan infected with coronavirus
Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan visits political prisoners
Attempt to ban Kyrgyzstani with Russian children from entry into country illegal
Ombudsman comments on restrictions for journalists in state of emergency
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
11:46
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:43
749 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 125 - in serious condition
11:38
Two more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:35
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,831 in total
11:30
Air in Bishkek is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'