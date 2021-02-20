Parents of disabled children ask Ombudsman to help with solving urgent problems

Parents of children with disabilities ask the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan to help with solving urgent problems. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

In particular, at a meeting with Tokon Mamytov, parents complained that they could not receive housing from the state under simplified procedure, purchase medicines for children at a reduced price, that it was very difficult to enroll their children in specialized preschool and school institutions, since the number places in them are very limited.

«In addition, they expressed dissatisfaction with the requirements according to which children with disabilities must be examined for disability every two years that requires large financial investments and costs (payment for ultrasound scanning, radiography, consultations with used specialists, and others),» the press service reported.

According to the Ombudsman, the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Kyrgyzstan in 2019, is aimed at solving these and other problems of people with disabilities.

«Having ratified this convention, the republic has undertaken to provide people with disabilities with conditions that meet the minimum standards of international norms. The government should consider and solve these problems,» Tokon Mamytov stressed.