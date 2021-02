Agricultural fairs will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

They are organized by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation and the City Hall.

The fairs will start working on Saturday at 10.00. «At least 53 companies and 61 farmers will participate in them, who will present the products of domestic manufacturers at prices below the market ones,» the City Hall said.