Food fairs in Kyrgyzstan to continue until June 2026

Food fairs have been organized in all regions of the country at the initiative of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan. They will take place until June 2026.

A special fair schedule has been approved for each district. Local officials are responsible for ensuring that the fairs are held in accordance with the established schedule.

Food products are sold at more affordable prices at the fairs than at regular markets. Visitors can purchase essential supplies for an entire week.

Currently, there is no shortage of basic food products in the country—stocks fully cover the domestic market. The fairs are held to further maintain food security and provide citizens with high-quality products at affordable prices.

The ministry notes that such initiatives contribute to supporting the agricultural sector and increasing economic activity in the regions.
