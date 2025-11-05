Weekly food fairs to open in Bishkek

Starting November 8, weekly fairs offering socially important food products will be held in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The fairs aim to stabilize prices and ensure the affordability of essential food products for socially vulnerable groups, while also supporting local producers and strengthening the country’s domestic food market.

The fairs will take place every weekend from November 8–9, 2025 through June 2026 at the following locations:

• Usubaliev Square;

• Intersection of Razzakov and Abdymomunov streets, Erkindik Boulevard (Pervomaisky district).

The ministry invites farmers, artisans, and local producers interested in participating.

Requirements for participants:

Products must be of high quality and organic;

Prices must be lower than in markets;

A confirmation letter from the district agricultural office of the ministry is required.

Contact numbers for inquiries: (0312) 66 14 22, 0702 70 20 00