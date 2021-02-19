16:46
New head of Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region appointed

A former employee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) became the head of the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region. The state agency informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, Samat Mederov became its new head. «The fact that he would become the new head of the fund was known for a long time, but he was introduced to the team today, because it was necessary to observe the rule of law when dismissing its former head Aldayarbek Toigonaliev,» the state agency said.

Toigonaliev was fired upon reaching retirement age.

It is known from open sources that Samat Mederov worked as the head of one of the divisions of the State Committee for National Security from 2012 to 2021. He is 43 years old. He is a graduate of the Karakol branch of the Moscow Institute of Entrepreneurship and Law with a diploma in accounting and audit.
