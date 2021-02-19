Swindler deceiving Kyrgyzstanis since autumn 2018 arrested in Almaty

A 34-year-old resident of Bishkek, who has been deceiving Kyrgyzstanis since the fall of 2018, was detained in Almaty. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«In November 2018, the detainee fraudulently took possession of a Toyota Camry car worth $ 6,400. After that, he sold the car to third party. In October of the same year, he sold a Mercedes-Benz E430 car to a resident of the capital for $ 8,000, promising to re-register it later. A week later, he took the car back, returning only $ 5,000 to the customer.

In the autumn of 2018, under the pretext of sale, he took possession of Honda CR-V cars worth $ 13,500, Ford Transit worth $ 10,000 and Nissan Maxima worth $ 4,000. After that, he sold them to third parties, and appropriated the money received. In October 2018, he sold a Toyota Camry that did not belong to him for $ 5,900 to a Bishkek resident.

In February 2019, he purchased an iPhone XS smartphone for 83,800 soms by instalments in one of stores in Bishkek, paying only 20,000 soms and hid,» the police said.

After initiation of a number of criminal cases, the suspect fled to Kazakhstan. The police managed to find and detain him only at the end of January. According to the investigation, he may be involved in commission of similar crimes. The issue of extradition of the detainee to the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic is being resolved.