778 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146 - in serious condition

At least 778 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 360 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 418. Including 21 people are in an extremely serious condition, 125 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients 267 people (or 63.8 percent) is assessed as moderate. Five patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 73 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 34 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 1, in Chui region — 22, in Issyk-Kul region — 9, in Jalal-Abad region — 2, in Naryn region — 4, in Batken region — 1.

In total, 82,525 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
