Kyrgyzstani falls from roof of house in St. Petersburg

A migrant from Kyrgyzstan fell from the roof of a house in the center of St. Petersburg city (Russia). Russian media report.

The incident took place in Zayachiy Lane.

The 21-year-old Kyrgyzstani worked for a communal service and cleaned the roof of the house from snow. He fell down. The man was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital with a closed fracture of the pelvic bones and lumbar spine, closed abdominal trauma, closed craniocerebral trauma and concussion.

The young man was placed in the intensive care unit in serious condition.

A similar incident occurred at the end of December 2020 in the center of Moscow. A 31-year-old Kyrgyzstani died after falling from the roof of a skyscraper.
