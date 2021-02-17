Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district

Suspect in murder of a three-year-old boy was detained in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 17, 2021, the police received a message that a child was brought to the district hospital with serious injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that the boy was hit by a car and the driver threw him into a field.

However, during investigation, law enforcement officers found out that a 15-year-old resident of Kara-Darya village took the three-year-old child into a field and decided to kill him because the boy swore at him.

«The suspect hit the child in the face, then hit his head with a stone, threw his body in the rushes and disappeared. The detainee is the student of the 9th grade of a school in Uzgen. The case was re-qualified into Article 130 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.