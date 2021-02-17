17:10
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district

Suspect in murder of a three-year-old boy was detained in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 17, 2021, the police received a message that a child was brought to the district hospital with serious injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that the boy was hit by a car and the driver threw him into a field.

However, during investigation, law enforcement officers found out that a 15-year-old resident of Kara-Darya village took the three-year-old child into a field and decided to kill him because the boy swore at him.

«The suspect hit the child in the face, then hit his head with a stone, threw his body in the rushes and disappeared. The detainee is the student of the 9th grade of a school in Uzgen. The case was re-qualified into Article 130 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/183800/
views: 120
Print
Related
Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained
Suspect in double murder in Issyk-Kul region arrested in Bishkek
Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district
Drunk brawl ends in triple murder in Tokmak city
Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan
Murder suspects detained in Osh city
Ulan Salyanov’s murder: Accused sentenced to 15 and 18 years in prison
Drunk man stabs bystander in Belovodskoye village
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
16:39
Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-...
15:51
Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district
15:41
Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome
15:33
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr
14:50
Kyrgyzstan starts renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments for 78 mln soms