12:36
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,619 in total

At least 55 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 14 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 20 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 4 — in Naryn region, 9 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 85,619 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/183750/
views: 140
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.4 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 145 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
32 children hospitalized with pneumonia for 24 hours in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.1 million people globally
COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan
792 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
11:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.4 milli...
11:37
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:35
781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 145 - in serious condition
11:30
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:25
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,619 in total