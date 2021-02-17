11:03
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

EAEU sets zero duties on precious stones for jewelry industry

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission decided to zero out the rates of import customs duties on certain types of precious and semi-precious stones for a period of two years. The decision was made the day before.

These are natural or artificial emeralds, sapphires, rubies, jade, alexandrite used in the jewelry industry.

«Production of colored precious and semi-precious stones for jewelry making in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union does not meet the existing demand. In this regard, a decrease in the rates of duties on raw materials will help to reduce costs in the jewelry industry and increase the competitiveness of finished jewelry items both in the domestic and foreign markets,» Andrei Slepnev, Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the EEC, said.

The EEC Board singled out natural diamonds weighing less than 0.3 carats into a separate commodity nomenclature for foreign economic activity of the EAEU at the level of a separate ten-digit code. This will allow keeping records and analysis of their import into the territory of the EAEU in order to be able to further point-change the measures of customs and tariff regulation of foreign trade in goods.

The decision of the EEC Board was made as part of the implementation of measures to promote jewelry from the member states in the markets of third countries, provided for by the order of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council dated October 25, 2019. The entry into force of the document is synchronized with the date of entry into force of individual decisions of the Council of the Commission, taking into account the changes made to the EAEU TN VED.
link: https://24.kg/english/183743/
views: 15
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan needs to implement projects within Eurasian cooperation
Evgeny Vinokurov: Main constraints in EAEU - non-tariff barriers
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle gold jewelry for 53 mln soms into country
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
EAEU needs to draw up list of investment projects for priority financing
Almaty hosts meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEU countries
Air traffic in EAEU countries to resume in near future
Share of national currencies in mutual EAEU settlements grows by 10% for 6 years
EEC files case against Alcon group for violation of competition rules
Member of Parliament urges to solve problems with crossing EAEU borders
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
10:59
EAEU sets zero duties on precious stones for jewelry industry EAEU sets zero duties on precious stones for jewelry in...
10:44
Over 2 kilograms of drugs confiscated from resident of Toktogul district
10:33
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:30
Consular Department of Russian Embassy not to work on February 21-23
10:11
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
16 February, Tuesday
20:18
Weapons cache found in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
19:59
New Constitution: Human rights defenders send appeal to President
19:42
Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan