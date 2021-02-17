11:03
Kyrgyzstan needs to implement projects within Eurasian cooperation

«Investment portfolio of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund should include public-private partnership projects and projects within the framework of Eurasian cooperation,» an expert Aza Migranyan said during an online conference.

According to her, such projects can be implemented at all levels — from logistics to introduction of serious technologies in the Kyrgyz industrial sector. But such projects have not been presented so far.

«During the upcoming visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Moscow, it is worth focusing on proposing interesting projects for joint cooperation within the EAEU. If we are talking about receiving Russian investments, then we should not refer to the crisis and the fact that there are none. They are, business shows interest. But any investor needs clear guarantees of safety and return of investment. Perhaps, some projects should be presented, for which state guarantees will be given,» Aza Migranyan said.
