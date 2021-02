Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with police officers, discovered a weapons cache in Chui region. Press center of the state committee reported.

«Two sawn-off shotguns, more than 160 cartridges of different calibers, handmade knives, masks and gloves were found in the cache,» the state committee said.

According to the investigation, the seized weapons and ammunition may belong to criminals involved in the robberies committed earlier in the country. All the necessary examinations have been commissioned within the case.