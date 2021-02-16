Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan

Six citizens of Tajikistan were detained in Batken region for illegal transportation of saltpeter. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the state service, border guards and officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained six citizens of Tajikistan and two Shacman trucks in Borborduk area, Leilek district of Batken region.

«The trucks had identification numbers of Tajikistan. When inspecting vehicles, border guards and SCNS officers found 338 bags of saltpeter without permits. The cargo was intended to be sent to Tajikistan by illegal means outside the checkpoint. After relevant documents were drawn up, the detainees, the cargo and the vehicles were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation,» the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic said.