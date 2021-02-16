01:54
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan

Six citizens of Tajikistan were detained in Batken region for illegal transportation of saltpeter. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the state service, border guards and officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained six citizens of Tajikistan and two Shacman trucks in Borborduk area, Leilek district of Batken region.

«The trucks had identification numbers of Tajikistan. When inspecting vehicles, border guards and SCNS officers found 338 bags of saltpeter without permits. The cargo was intended to be sent to Tajikistan by illegal means outside the checkpoint. After relevant documents were drawn up, the detainees, the cargo and the vehicles were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation,» the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic said.
link: https://24.kg/english/183704/
views: 128
Print
Related
Smuggling for 3 million: Kyrgyzstani detained in Osh region
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle gold jewelry for 53 mln soms into country
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Smuggling of 40 tons of walnuts from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of cattle into Uzbekistan
State Border Service instructed to step up fight against smuggling
Smuggling of over 4,000 TV sets into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling
Contraband medicines confiscated at Manas airport
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
16 February, Tuesday
20:18
Weapons cache found in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Weapons cache found in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
19:59
New Constitution: Human rights defenders send appeal to President
19:42
Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan
19:24
Chief Editor of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper relieved of post
19:16
Ulukbek Maripov outraged that 85 percent of products in Kyrgyzstan imported