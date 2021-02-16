18:17
Fuel prices can grow by 9-10 percent in Kyrgyzstan in March

The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan predicts possible increase in prices for fuels and lubricants in the republic by an average of 9-10 percent by March 2021.

The forecast is based on an analysis of the current reserves of petroleum products available in the republic and the current selling prices at Russian refineries. So, fuel was shipped to Kyrgyzstan from four Russian plants during January-February 2021.

Since the beginning of the year, selling prices for the gasoline group increased by $ 100-140 (by 7-9.8 soms / liter) and for diesel — by $ 40-60.

«The growth of Russian selling prices is associated with an increase in world oil prices, a decrease in oil refining volumes at refineries and the expected demand for oil products in anticipation of the start of spring field work. The International Monetary Fund predicted a 20 percent rise in oil prices in 2021 amid the global economic recovery. According to Argus international independent agency, the volume of oil refining at Russian refineries in 2020 decreased against the background of the pandemic and reduction in margins to the level of 2011,» the Association of Oil Traders noted.
